One year on, Fazilka bus terminal non-operational

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 6

Thanks to a tussle over the shifting of the Fazilka inter-state bus terminal from the old building to new building between the Fazilka Municipal Council (MC) and the Transport Department, the terminal, is set to “observe” its first anniversary of inauguration on December 7 without being operational.

It was reportedly built at a cost of Rs 5 crore on land worth about Rs 30 crore. The foundation stone of the bus stand was laid during last leg of the SAD-BJP government by then Cabinet Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani. Even at that time the construction had run into rough weather following litigation and other issues.

It was then inaugurated by then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in presence on December 7, 2021.

Since then, the new bus stand, located opposite the District Administrative Complex and in close proximity of the newly constructed District Hospital and the Judicial Courts Complex, is yet to see the light of the day.

“Travellers have to suffer as they have to go deep inside town where old bus stand is located. This leads to regular traffic jams,” said one Vikas Kumar of Jattian Mohalla locality, demanding to shift the bus stand immediately.

The MC is keen to ensure that the bus stand starts operation so that it may be able to earn an “entry fee” estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh annually.

“In the recent letter to the Chief Minister, the council has requested to get the new bus stand functional as it has been incurring a loss of about 15 lakh annually,” said Surinder Sachdeva, president, MC.

On the other hand, the Transport Department supposedly wants to save the entry fee, which it does not have to incur in the old premises, owned by the department. According to sources, besides the issue of the entry fee, roadways authorities want the council to construct a workshop at the complex and shift the petrol pump from the old terminal to the new one.

