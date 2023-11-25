Onion import from Kabul up at Attari ICP

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 24
The onion import from Afghanistan has increased at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) from daily average of three trucks over a month ago to now over 15 trucks. The reason is the rising onion prices, which is being sold between Rs 50 and Rs 60.
Satish Dhyani, manager at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, said an average of 15 trucks of onion were daily coming from Afghanistan. This daily average was three trucks over a month ago. In all, the ICP today received 61 trucks from Afghanistan which carried dry fruits, medicinal herbs and fresh fruit like grapes, pomegranate, apple and other produce from the country.
Gaurav Behal, a wholesale onion dealer, said imported onions were heading to various markets in North India, including Delhi.
Jasmine Kaur, a housewife, said the prices of onion and tomato were on the high side. A kilogram of onion was costing Rs 60 in retail.
