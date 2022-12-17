Online affiliation for institutes

Chandigarh, December 16
Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched online affiliation portal for institutes seeking affiliation to the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.
“With launch of this portal, applicant institutes will not be required to visit the board’s office for submission of affiliation pro forma and other documents. Moreover, institutes can download/upload affiliation pro forma along with other documents and submit requisite fee from anywhere under their login ID,” the Chief Minister said at the launch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...