Online affiliation for institutes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched online affiliation portal for institutes seeking affiliation to the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

“With launch of this portal, applicant institutes will not be required to visit the board’s office for submission of affiliation pro forma and other documents. Moreover, institutes can download/upload affiliation pro forma along with other documents and submit requisite fee from anywhere under their login ID,” the Chief Minister said at the launch.

