Online bus permits to end mafia raj, says Punjab Transport Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Announcing the strict implementation of “one bus, one permit” measure, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said all bus permits would soon be put online to root out the transport mafia from the state.

During a meeting with the general managers (GMs) of all bus depots at Punjab Bhawan here, the Transport Minister said the decision was taken to bring more transparency in the functioning of the department. He instructed Principal Secretary, Transport, K Siva Prasad to expedite the process of getting the permit online at the earliest.

Instructing to tighten the noose around illegal private buses operating from outside the bus stands, the Transport Minister directed all depot general managers to seek the cooperation of the Secretary, RTA, and exercise their power to stop the plying of illegal buses within the ambit of 500 metres of the bus stands. The GMs can seize private buses carrying passengers from outside bus stands.

Highlighting reports of fuel pilferage, he directed the GMs to ensure a minimum mileage of 4.8 km per litre from each bus. He also told them to take action for recovery against those drivers failing to achieve the mileage target.

Stressing the pending cases of student passes should be resolved immediately, Bhullar said the such passes should be made in a hassle-free and time-bound manner.

He also directed the GMs to pay utmost attention to the cleaning of toilets at the bus stands, treatment of driver-conductors with passengers and provision of potable water in the buses. “I will soon launch a checking campaign of bus stands and any negligence will invite strict action,” he added.

Stop plying of illegal buses All depot GMs must exercise their power to stop the plying of illegal buses within the ambit of 500 metres of their respective bus stands. Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister

#laljit singh bhullar