Online fraudsters impersonate Punjab DGP, Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, May 25

In the past two months, cyber criminals have impersonated more than 100 top police and administrative officials, notably the DGP and the Chief Secretary, of the state to seek gift cards and financial favours from people.

The state cybercrime cell has registered two FIRs and issued an advisory, cautioning people to be vigilant about WhatsApp messages asking for financial or administrative favours.

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, fraudsters use fake WhatsApp IDs and impersonate important officers/dignitaries.

The cybercrime cell has asked people to immediately report any such case on toll-free number ‘1930’.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), State Cyber Crime, RK Jaiswal said two cases of fraudsters impersonating VVIPs trying to defraud innocent people came to the fore in less than a month.

Sources say the VVIPs included Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Rajasthan DGP.

“Some government employees received messages from WhatsApp numbers that displayed profile photo of officials, though the phone number was different. The matter came to light when one of the employees informed his seniors, suspecting a fraud,” said Jaiswal.

Subsequently, the state cybercrime cell registered two FIRs. One of the cases was registered on April 26 under Sections 420 and 511 of the IPC, and Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act. Another case was registered on May 19 under Section 66C of the IT Act.

Jaiswal said the state cybercrime cell was on the job to arrest the culprits.

The IGP advised people to restrain from replying to WhatsApp messages on the basis of the display picture or name on WhatsApp or social media profiles. “Fraudsters use suspicious websites (torrent and short-end URLs) that can host malicious scripts in cellphones,” he said, asking people to avoid giving confidential information such as OTP, details of bank accounts and credit/debit cards, and social security number.

On the modus operandi of the fraudsters, DIG (State Cyber Crime) Nilambari Jagdale said, “Unscrupulous elements get access to the mobile phones of unsuspecting individuals by using hi-tech means. Subsequently, they impersonate senior officers/dignitaries and demand financial favours in the shape of Amazon gift vouchers or on the pretext of medical emergency or by creating any sort of urgent situation.”

“Further investigation is technical in nature. Cybercrime teams have been collating information and joining the dots to nab the perpetrators,” the DIG said, adding they were close to nabbing the accused.

Meanwhile, cybercrime incidents came to light in 2020-21 as well. Then, the state cybercrime cell has achieved a major success by breaking the nexus and nabbing key accused from different parts of the country.

Who blew the lid off

MODUS OPERANDI

Unscrupulous elements get access to the mobile phones of unsuspecting individuals by using hi-tech means

They impersonate senior officers and demand financial favours in the shape of Amazon gift vouchers or on the pretext of medical emergency

Close to nabbing accused Further investigation is technical in nature. Cyber crime teams have been collating information and joining the dots to nab the perpetrators. We are close to nabbing the accused. — Nilambari Jagdale, DIG, state cyber crime

