Only ‘40 fires’ in Ropar this year

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 10

Even as all efforts of the government to keep a check on stubble burning in most parts of the state went up in smoke, still the district administration can pat on its back for bringing down the total cases of farm fire to a mere 40 against 252 reported last year.

Out of 40 cases found in satellite images, only half could be confirmed by officials as in many cases, it was other than farm fire.

Enquiries revealed that the success was the outcome of roping in farm leaders and holding regular meetings in all villages, beside providing farmers balers and super seeders in sufficient numbers. Paddy harvesting in 90 per cent of 40,000 hectare has already been completed.

BKU (Lakhowal) leader Daljit Singh Chalaki said the burning of stubble was the last option for farmers as they also understood its ill-effects on health of soil.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Ropar #Stubble Burning