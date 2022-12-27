Only 9% Punjab farmers got 12th instalment of central scheme

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 26

Though the Union Government is poised to disburse the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM Kisan Yojna), most of the state farmers are yet to receive the 12th instalment. Only nine per cent of the registered farmers of Punjab have received the 12th payment. This is the lowest percentage in the country, reveals government data.

Of the 23.7 lakh registered farmers, only 2.09 lakh farmers received the 12th instalment (August to November) of Rs 2,000. With regard to the 11th instalment, 16.97 lakh received the aid.

PM Kisan Yojana is a scheme that was initiated by the Centre in 2018 to provide the minimum income support of up to Rs 6,000 to small and marginal farmers per year. This is payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months of the year.

The Centre this year mandated e-KYC (Electronic – Know Your Customer) of registered farmers under the scheme. Experts believe that the delay in the completion of e-KYC and live land integration records of Punjab farmers could be the possible reason for the drop in disbursement of instalments.

The Centre is expected to release the 13th instalment in early January 2023, and lakhs of farmers in the state are yet to complete the e-KYC process.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Dakunda), said the Centre was responsible for this failure. “Poor farmers in Punjab have not received the 12th instalment. Most farmers are not aware of the process to fulfil the new requirements of the e-KYC. The government should have started an awareness campaign.”

Gurvinder Singh, Director, Agriculture Department, said, “We have completed the process of updation of live land record integration of six lakh farmers. The process of three lakh farmers will be completed in a few days. Besides, the e-KYC process of around 40-50 per cent registered farmers is also complete.”