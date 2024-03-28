Only Akalis can protect Punjabis’ rights: Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Mansa, March 27

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today appealed to Punjabis to support their own regional party which was taking on all Delhi-based parties by contesting the forthcoming parliamentary elections on principles to safeguard the interests of Punjab.

The SAD president, who was on a tour of the Mansa and Budhlada Assembly constituencies today as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, was accompanied by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal.

Asserting that the SAD was the only regional party in the fray, Sukhbir said, “We are pitted against the BJP, Congress and AAP, which have no agenda for Punjab. Only the SAD can protect your rights.” He also highlighted how both Congress and AAP governments had taken Punjab back by decades.

Harsimrat said, “SAD is determined to take the voice of Punjabis to Delhi. This is the only way to resolve all our issues.” She asserted that SAD alone was capable of taking up the issues of Punjab and ensuring justice for Punjabis.

