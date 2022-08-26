Only locals can claim MBBS, BDS seats under state quota

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 25

The state government today notified that only those candidates who have mentioned Punjab as their domicile in the NEET-UG entrance test form will be eligible for 1,550 MBBS and 1,325 BDS state quota seats in 11 medical and 16 dental colleges.

This comes in view of the controversies and protracted litigations over bona fide Punjab residents, who aspire to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The entrance test (NEET-UG) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses was conducted by the National Testing Agency on July 17. The result is expected next week.

For four years, many students from the neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh took admission to Punjab colleges under the state quota on the basis of clearing Classes XI and XII from Punjab. This had led to several litigations.

It is alleged that many students applied for state quota in Punjab and in other states as well — a violation of rules as no candidate can take the benefit of domicile of two states at the same time.

Last year, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) which is tasked with the MBBS and BDS admissions, had sacked seven medical students for taking the benefit of state quota seats in more than one state by furnishing false information.

“As per the new eligibility condition, only those candidates shall be considered for the state quota who have mentioned ‘Punjab’ as their residence state in their NEET-UG form,” said IAS officer Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, BFUHS Registrar.

In all, 11 medical and 16 dental colleges in the state offer 1,650 MBBS and 1,350 BDS seats, respectively, of which 15 per cent of seats in government colleges are reserved for the all-India quota.

Last year, the BFUHS had mandated that all aspirants and their parents need to submit affidavits stating that they were not claiming state quota seats in any other state or UT for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, except under the central counselling.

Applications for VC’s post invited

A month after Dr Raj Bahadur resigned as the Vice Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, the Department of Medical Education and Research on Thursday invited applications for the post

#Faridkot #MBBS #NEET