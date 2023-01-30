Only pharmacists at Fatehgarh Sahib PHC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 29

A controversy has erupted over setting up of mohalla clinics at Bhagrana and Jallah villages in the district.

Already functioning primary health centres (PHCs) in these villages have been converted into mohalla clinics. Besides, shifting of doctors and paramedical staff from the PHCs to newly set up mohalla clinics has caused resentment among villagers.

Noni Bains, district president of the Youth Congress, said at present, only pharmacists were deployed at the PHC to cater to patients of adjoining villages. He said people had to travel 2 km to Bhamarsi Buland village for treatment. Also, the staff was deployed by the Rural Development Department and was working under panchayats.

