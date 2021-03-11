Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 10

There are only two government radiologists in the entire Ludhiana district. One of them is posted at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and the other one is at Samrala Civil Hospital. Of these, major work load is on the one posted at the district civil hospital, as it caters to not only city patients but also those from Jagraon, Khanna, Raikot, Sidhwan Bet, Sahnewal, Maloud, Payal, Dehlon and Hatur.

The radiologist at Ludhiana Civil Hospital is taking care of ultrasound cases, CT/MRI scans, medico-legal cases, bone ossification test, X-ray reporting of medico-legal cases and attending court hearings as well. While, the one posted at Samrala, takes care of ultrasound and medico-legal cases only. The facility of CT scan and MRIs is not available there and thus the patients are referred to Ludhiana for the same.

Samrala witnesses only four to five medico-legal cases in a month in comparison to 100 in Ludhiana. Manjit Singh who had come to get the ultrasound of his stomach done said he had been asked to come after two days. “I can’t wait for two days as medicines or further course of action will be decided after the scan. I will get it done from a private centre,” he said.

“Over 80 ultrasounds are done daily, which include 45-50 in the morning shift and as many in the evening shift. For the evening shift, we have a doctor appointed under the NRHM who undertakes only PNDT cases. On an average, four to five CT scans are done daily and since this facility has started recently, the number is expected to increase in the coming days,” said Dr Sandeep Sohi, Ludhiana hospital radiologist.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh, when contacted, said there was shortage of specialists in the government sector. Only few can make up to become a radiologist and of these, minimal join the government sector. “Recruitments are being done and we are hopeful to get radiologists for the district,” he said.

Sonologists without machines at CHCs