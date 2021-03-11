Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 3

Six Punjabis have been elected to the provincial legislature of Ontario in elections held on Thursday. The Progressive Conservative Party (PC) has again got mandate from the people. As many as 20 Punjabis had contested the poll in the Brampton and Mississauga areas in Ontario.

Jagmeet Singh's brother loses

Six Punjabis who won are: Hardeep Grewal from Brampton East, Prabmeet Sarkaria from Brampton South, Amarjot Sandhu from Brampton West, Nina Tangri from Mississauga Streetville, Deepak Anand from Mississauga Malton and Parm Gill from Milton.

In 2018, seven Punjabis had won in the provincial polls in Ontario. This time a major upset was witnessed with NDP president Jagmeet Singh’s brother Gurrattan Singh losing to Hardeep Grewal in Brampton East Riding. Gurrattan was defeated at the seat considered Jagmeet family’s political base in the Greater Toronto area.

Two sitting MLAs Sara Singh and Harinder Malhi lost from Brampton Central and Brampton North, respectively. Malhi was the lawmaker behind the 1984 genocide motion in the Ontario provincial parliament in 2016.

Expectedly, the PC headed by Doug Ford fared well, winning 83 of the 124 seats. The NDP headed by Jagmeet Singh bagged the second spot with 31 seats followed by Liberal Party which won eight seats, while Greens and Independents won one seat each.

After the win, Parm Gill tweeted, “Thank You Milton! Let’s continue to build on the success we’ve made over the last four years.”

