Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6, police on toes

Amritsar, June 3
The Punjab Police have made extensive security arrangements in the wake of the 40th Operation Blue Star anniversary.
After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had put up posters of the Operation Blue Star ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the police have been chalking out plans to thwart any untoward incident on June 6.
While Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar held meetings with other senior officials, Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh visited several rural areas to supervise the security arrangements.
On June 6, the Dal Khalsa has given the Amritsar Bandh call and will also hold a march on June 5 evening.
The Damdami Taksal will also organise programmes at Mehta Chowk here to mark the occasion.
“We are keeping a close eye on the recent developments like the shift in the SGPC’s stand, which had put up posters of the Operation Blue Star just before the elections and the raking up of the issue by SAD during the campaigning,” said an intelligence official on condition of anonymity.
Bhullar said, “We are already on alert as the counting of votes will be held tomorrow. Elaborate arrangements are in place to thwart any untoward incident in the wake of the Operation Blue Star anniversary.” “We have four companies of the paramilitary forces and Punjab Armed Police. A total of 4,000 cops will be deputed in the city. Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the holy city,” added the Police Commissioner.
