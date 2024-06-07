Op Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

The 40th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star went off peacefully on the jampacked Akal Takht campus in the Golden Temple here today.

For a change, Sikh hardliners restrained themselves from brandishing swords or any violent display during the event, unlike earlier occasions. Heavy police force in ‘mufti’ and SGPC task force was there to deal with any untoward incident.

A substantial number of devotees thronged Akal Takht to attend the ‘bhog’ ceremony that began on June 4.

Supporters of the SAD (Amritsar), led by its president Simranjit Singh Maan who lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in recent elections, the Dal Khalsa and other Sikh groups carried the posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and raised pro-Khalistan slogans, demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ for a few minutes.

Emotions ran high among the followers after having a glimpse of the bullet-riddled saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which was put on display at a gurdwara located just behind Akal Takht. The saroop, enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple, was hit by a bullet during the operation. It pierces its 25 ‘angs’ (pages) before it was stuck on its title cover. The bullet shell was also on the display.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh read out the customary message from the Akal Takht podium. The Jathedar and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami honoured the kin of those killed during the Operation Blue Star. On Dal Khalsa’s call for ‘Amritsar bandh’, all establishments remained closed.

