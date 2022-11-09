Open Sangrur Baradari: Residents

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 8

After drug addicts and others allegedly stole lights and material from Baradari, the 19th-century monument located here in Banasar Garden has been lying locked from last many months as the authorities concerned have failed to depute watchman here.

During the Congress regime, the authorities had spent lakhs over monument’s renovation. Residents are demanding that the monument should be opened.

“The previous Congress government spent a huge amount over the renovation of the Baradari and replaced all lights and material. But it has been lying locked as the present government has failed to provide proper security. The authorities should depute regular security guard here,” said advocate Sumir Fatta, a local heritage lover and writer of “Sangrur then and now tale of a city” book.

Baradari’s doors, domes and marble walls need urgent cleaning. Since the authorities concerned have failed to depute any watchman here, drug addicts have stolen items from inside the monument.

Some other locals, who take a walk in the garden, alleged that none was taking care of the heritage site. They said their repeated requests to the authorities concerned had fallen on deaf ears. They also alleged that many times drug addicts jumped over the Baradari’s outer wall as main the gate was locked and hid themselves inside.

“Still there is hope to save Baradari if the authorities take necessary steps. The government should immediately open Baradari for all during the day time,” said Kulwant Singh, who goes out for walk in the garden.

When contacted, in Baradari in-charge Jaswinder Singh said, “We have locked Baradri as drug addicts and others have stolen items from inside. We will open it after getting security guard,” he said.

#Congress #Sangrur