Operation Bluestar anniv: Ensure peace at Goldern Temple, SGPC told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Akal Takht has directed the SGPC to ensure that the sanctity of the Golden Temple should not be disturbed during the commemoration of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. It will be held on June 6.

Giving a reference of five high priests’ meeting on July 18, 2006, Jaspal Singh, personal assistant of Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, has written to the Secretary, SGPC, that keeping in view the Golden Temple’s inviolability, the resolution passed under the signature of then Jathedar Giani Joginder Singh, be implemented in toto, as per the directions of the Akal Takht.

The resolution reads that neither ‘pro’ nor ‘anti’ slogans be raised in the parikrama (circumambulatory path) of the Golden Temple on the occasion. Similarly, mediapersons should refrain from taking interviews, bytes or questioning any person belonging to any group or party.

Secretary, SGPC, Partap Singh confirmed that the letter was received from the secretariat which had been forwarded to the Golden Temple manager to initiate steps to maintain peace in the Golden Temple complex during the programme.

Meanwhile, Sikh activists, under the banner of the Dal Khalsa, held a march that started from Burj Akali Phoola Singh and culminated at the Golden Temple. A call for Amritsar bandh tomorrow was also given to mark the occasion.