Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, June 6

The 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, also known as Ghallughara Divas, remained largely subdued today as compared to previous occasions when radical Sikh activists brandished swords and indulged in clashes.

Scars have made Sikhs strong The scars of 1984 have made the Sikhs ‘majboot’ and not ‘majboor’, as is being projected on social media. No ‘hukumraan’ (rulers) ever bothered to heal the wounds of the Sikhs. Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar

Barring some pro-Khalistan sloganeering, no chaotic scene was witnessed in the Golden Temple complex. Heavy police deployment in “mufti” and the SGPC task force remained on their toes to deal with any untoward incident.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said a holistic approach was adopted to take all stakeholders into confidence well in advance. “We acknowledged their pain and sentiments towards the ghallughara, but also convinced them to be considerate about peace. There was no brandishing of swords or hooliganism this time. We won the confidence of the public by snubbing the elements that disturb peace,” he said.

During his customary address, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh gave a call to all Sikh sects to join hands and work in the direction of strengthening the “Sikh shakti”, especially in the rural belt.

The Jathedar said, “The scars of 1984 have made the Sikhs ‘majboot’ and not ‘majboor’, as is being projected on social media. No ‘hukumraan’ (rulers) ever bothered to heal the wounds of the Sikhs.”

“Sikhs can never forget the wounds of 1984. It’s not advisable to expect the government to heal these wounds. I want to clarify that misleading propaganda on social media boosts our strength,” said the Jathedar.

Hinting towards conversion to Christianity, especially in the rural belt, the Jathedar said the need of the hour was to maintain unity among the Sikh community. He stressed the need for strengthening Sikh institutions and said these should not go into the government’s hands.

“We have not been together since 1984. We should rise above the small differences and come together under the umbrella of Akal Takht. I appeal to all Sikh missionaries, Sant Samaj, Damdami Taksal, former jathedars and others to shun differences and initiate a movement to preach Sikhism, especially in rural areas,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, emotions ran high to have “darshan” (glimpse) of a bullet-riddled Guru Granth Sahib “saroop” at Shaheed Baba Gurbax Singh Gurdwara, located at the rear of Akal Takht. The shell of a bullet that was believed to have hit the saroop, adorned in the sanctum sanctorum then, was also put on display.

A substantial number of devotees thronged Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat of the Sikh religion — to attend ‘bhog’ ceremony that began on June 4.

Akal Takht Jathedar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials honoured the families of those who were killed during the Operation Bluestar.

Activists oppose NSA

After Dal Khalsa gave a call for ‘Amritsar bandh’, all establishments remained closed on Tuesday

Activists of the Sikh Youth Federation carried pro-Khalistan placards opposing the NSA and asked the government to resolve the issues through talks

In a ‘parallel’ address, Dhyan Singh Mand appealed to ‘anti-Badal’ factions to come together and free the SGPC and Akal Takht from the ‘sarkari’ authorities

