 Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab : The Tribune India

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

Several bars, nightclubs found flouting norms during statewide raids

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

The Excise and Taxation Department launched operation ‘night sweep’ and found glaring anomalies and malpractices at bars and nightclubs in the state.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 28

The Excise and Taxation Department launched operation ‘night sweep’ and found glaring anomalies and malpractices at bars and nightclubs in the state.

Numerous bars in Mohali, Jalandhar and Amritsar were found serving not just substandard liquor in the name of single malt, but limited edition liquor was also being auctioned after receiving bids from the guests.

6 violators booked

  • Action has been initiated against four violators in Mohali and one each in Jalandhar and Amritsar under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, the Poison Act, 1919, and the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules, 1956

13 teams roped in

We received complaints against these bars. A total of 13 search parties from different districts conducted the operation. Harpal Singh Cheema, Excise Minister

It came to the fore that a 60-ml drink of a limited edition whiskey was being auctioned at a reserve price of Rs 5,000 at some of these bars. Whosoever made the highest bid was also served a 30-ml drink as a reward.

It has been learnt that the first few drinks were served of the brand demanded and paid for by customers, but later less expensive drinks were served.

Many bars were found serving liquor to persons below 25 years of age. The excise teams recovered expired bottles of beer and imported liquor on which the excise duty had not been paid. Most of the bars were also found operating beyond the permissible time limit (1 am).

Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “We received a number of complaints against these bars and nightclubs. A total of 13 search parties from different districts conducted the operation to ensure complete transparency.”

He said as bars and nightclubs do brisk business on weekends, Saturday night was specifically chosen for the operation ‘night sweep’.

Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam said officials from the Health Department were also roped in as they had inputs regarding use of hookah at the bars (ban on nicotine in hookah). He said they also collected samples to see if any other illegal substance was being added to the hookahs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

7
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

8
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

9
Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

10
Features

Why doctors are quitting Haryana government jobs?

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot