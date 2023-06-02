Oppn cries ‘vendetta’, shows rare bonhomie

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

Resolving to stand united against the state government on the “issue of oppression” against them, leaders of opposition parties, including those from the Congress, the BJP, SAD, the BSP and the CPM, came together on a common platform here on Thursday.

State presidents of all parties, including the Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, SAD’s Sukhbir Badal, the BJP’s Ashwani Sharma and the BSP’s Jasvir Garhi, resolved that they would stand by one another in the event of any attack by the Aam Aadmi Party government. They said all parties would be going together to meet the Governor and the President on vendetta that they had been facing.

Even as leaders of all parties had come united to express solidarity with the Managing Editor of the Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder Singh Hamdard, their main focus remained targeting the ruling party on various political issues. Putting off their political differences, they all showed a rare bonhomie endorsing each other’s statements.

One of the rarest moments was the handshake and a tight hug by ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and ex-Akali minister Bikram Majithia.