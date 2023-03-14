Oppn pushed state to brink of bankruptcy, alleges AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Hitting out at the Opposition for misleading people over debt and fiscal condition of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party today accused the Congress and SAD-BJP alliance for pushing the state to the brink of bankruptcy during their respective tenures.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the current government had allocated substantial funds for various welfare schemes in the state.

He lamented the fact that the government departments, including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, were left in a shambles when these opposition parties were in power.

Kang said the AAP government had provided Rs 2,000 crore to bailout various departments, including Rs 885 crore to the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank, Rs 300 crore to Punsup, Rs 400 crore to Sugarfed, Rs 135 crore to District Cooperative Banks, Rs 36 crore to Milkfed and Rs 10 crore to the Fazilka Sugar mill.

He said AAP also protected the interest of employees by giving them six per cent dearness allowance, besides clearing Rs 1,150 crore dues of the Judicial Pay Commission pending since 2016.

Kang said the government had set up over 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics, besides providing 600 units of electricity per billing cycle free of cost.

“Setting up 117 schools of eminence and providing 26,000 government jobs within a year will be achieved only through clear intention of AAP,” he said.

