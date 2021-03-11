Power crisis: Opposition takes on Bhagwant Mann, says get house in order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today took a ‘comic’ jibe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying “by now Mann Sahib, you must have realised, governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge”.

Warring posted on the social media an old video clip of Mann where he is seen describing the shortage of electricity in Punjab in his characteristic satirical style.

Ropar unit back in order One unit of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, became operational on Thursday afternoon, while a unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Plant will be functional by morning. —Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister

“Now that you are at the helm of affairs and you are already aware of the problem, what stops you from sorting this out,” the PCC chief asked Mann, Meanwhile, the SAD said the party’s ‘Delhi Model’ had been “electrocuted” in Punjab with people facing 18-hour cuts despite tall promises of providing free power.

Asking Mann to set his house in order, SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhundur said: “If this is the change the AAP had promised, it will only lead to the destruction of state’s agriculture and industrial economy.”

Threaten to block highways

Faridkot: To register their protest against the erratic power supply, members of a farm union on Thursday staged a protest in front of the office of the Superintendent Engineer (SE) for Moga and Faridkot districts here. Threatening to block NHs, farmers said the outages and erratic supply was causing loss as they were not able to run tubewells and irrigate crops.

PEDA talks energy efficiency

Chandigarh: Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) Chairman HS Hanspal chaired the first consultation workshop of various stakeholders to evolve the roadmap for achieving energy transition goals. The national goal for achieving zero carbon economy by 2070 couldn't be achieved unless there was a well-drawn out action plan, he said.

#bhagwant mann #raja warring