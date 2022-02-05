Oppsition trains gun on Punjab CM Channi, says mafia links exposed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/abohar, Feb 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today targeted the Chief Minister after his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the ED.

Govt patronage to illegal business The government is completely under the control of mafias, which have the patronage for doing illegal business of sand and drugs. — Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM face

AAP chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann alleged the Congress government was completely under the control of mafias, which had the patronage for doing illegal business of sand and drugs.

Mann alleged while former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh protected mafia, his successor Charanjit Singh Channi ran the sand mafia through his relatives.

“The Congress gave Punjab two dishonest CMs during its five-year rule. Captain ruined Punjab to save the Congress party. He has himself accepted that to save the honour of Congress, he did not take any action against the leaders accused of mafia. Channi has also confessed that he failed to keep an eye on corruption. It clearly means that his family and relatives were corrupt,” he claimed.

In Abohar, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today demanded dismissal of Channi, claiming his nephew had purportedly admitted that Rs 11 crore recovered from him was part of proceeds from the sand mafia as well as bribe for managing postings and transfers.

“Channi has no right to remain in office. He is likely to be arrested post elections,” claimed Sukhbir. —

#bhagwant mann #bhupinder honey #charanjit channi