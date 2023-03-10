Opposition wants House panel to probe 'land grab' by leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Opposition today demanded that a joint committee of the House should probe the allegations of alleged land grab by AAP Rajya Sabha members Ashok Mittal and Balbir Singh Seechewal and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira.

The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during the zero hour. He was responding to allegations of land grab levelled against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira by the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats on Tuesday.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said he would consider the demand raised by the Opposition

Bajwa demanded that a joint committee of the House should be formed to probe the allegations against all three. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said he would consider the demand of the Opposition.

The Opposition had been demanding a reply from the government on the issue of alleged land grab by AAP Rajya Sabha members Ashok Mittal and Balbir Singh Seechewal. The entire controversy took a new turn on Tuesday when Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Dhaliwal claimed that the panchayat land had also been grabbed by relatives of Khaira at his native village.

In an exclusive story last year, The Tribune had highlighted how LPU, owned by AAP leader Ashok Mittal, was under the scanner for grabbing panchayat land, but the Department of Rural Development, which claimed to have got vacated around 10,000 acres from land grabbers, was dragging its feet to take back the land from the possession of the university.

