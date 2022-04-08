Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, April 7

The BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) today expressed concern over “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

In a press release, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed the state under the AAP government had been paralysed due to collapse of law and order and a sense of fear had gripped the people. Separately, SAD (Sanyukt)’s Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa asked the CM to take stern measures to tackle deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

‘Real change’ evident: Bajwa Ex-PCC chief Partap Bajwa on Thursday said the recent incidents of violence over control of truck unions had revealed the “real change” the party intended to bring. Pointing to AAP’s claim of providing graft-free governance, Bajwa said nomination of businessmen Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana and Ashok Mittal of Lovely Professional University to the Rajya Sabha suggested otherwise. “The two seats were sold,” he alleged. TNS

In a statement, the BJP national general secretary said more than 20 persons had been murdered during the past three weeks of the AAP government. It was disgraceful on part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the charge of the Home department, that instead of focusing on governance in the state, he was touring Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Chugh said the Chief Minister was working more like a “prachaar mantri”, going around states where Assembly elections are slated later this year.

In Bathinda, BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma lashed out at the state government, saying: “CM Mann in his pre-poll speeches made towering claims that after forming government, he will rein in drug menace, increasing crime, but in just three weeks of the new AAP government, the crime rate has increased and drug menace is continuing unabated while the CM is busy campaigning for his party in other states.”

While police and administrative officials were being transfers almost daily, criminals were having a free run right under the nose of the administration. This deteriorating law and order situation was worrisome, where people of the state had started feeling unsafe now, he said.

