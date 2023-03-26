Opposition parties trying to mislead people, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Clarifying its stand on last week’s events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said to forward their propaganda, Opposition parties were trying to mislead the people of the state by spreading rumours. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already given clear orders that no legal action would be taken against any innocent person.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Chandigarh on Saturday, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said those who had no direct or indirect role in the Amritpal episode and who did nothing to disturb the peace of the state would not be harassed.

He said no legal action would be taken against them. He made it clear that those who were involved in anti-Punjab and anti-national activities would not be spared.