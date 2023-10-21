Opposition raises questions over Behbal Kalan firing, SYL canal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa on Friday, during Zero Hour, said, “We want to know the reality of the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, however, more importantly, we want Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s reply to AAP MLA from Amritsar Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who claimed, ‘The CM had belied my trust in the Behbal Kalan firing incident inquiry because the accused were being protected and witnesses were being forced to turn hostile.’”

Bajwa said, “Your convener (Arvind Kejriwal) had promised that your government would address the sacrilege issue within 24 hours of forming the government. What does the CM have to say on the issue?”

Bajwa asked Mann to ensure the suspension of MP Sandeep Pathak, who, during his recent visit to Haryana, said, “Haryana and Punjab should get their rightful share of the SYL water.” “He is MP from Punjab and is openly siding with Haryana,” Bajwa said.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said, “Our party had made blue cards for the poor. We have found that a number of cards of genuine persons were being wrongly cancelled.”

Congress MLA Pargat Singh raised the issue of Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan being wrongly transferred recently. “It is sad that your government helped someone caught for indulging in illegal sand mining just because he was a relative of one of your MLAs,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said amid the noise made by the Opposition, he would like to clarify that the session was legal and the Speaker had full right over its conduct.

