Opposition sharpens attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh, February 7
Day after Navjot Singh Sidhu was pushed out of the race for the CM face, Opposition parties sharpened their attack on the PCC chief even as no senior Congress leader is rallying behind him. On the other hand, former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi has come out in Sidhu’s support.
Name ministers running mafia
Sidhu claims to be anti-mafia. I challenge him to make public the names of Congress ministers who have been patronising and running the mafia in Punjab. — Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Leader
Taking a jibe at Sidhu, Capt Amarinder Singh-led PLC used hashtag ‘CurtainsForSidhu’ on its Twitter handle and shared a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu, CM Charanjit Channi and former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar holding each other’s hands in the air with Sidhu’s face covered by his shawl. “A picture is worth a thousand words,” said the PLC in a tweet.
Party insiders say knowing his vulnerability after not being considered for the CM face, the Opposition BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD will target Sidhu. Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has in the past stated he will ensure Sidhu does not win. Though Sidhu has been saying his “Punjab model” will be implemented by CM Channi and that he will abide by the party decision, all eyes are now on his next political move.
Rahul, in his one-on-one meeting with Sidhu, appears to have prevailed upon the PCC chief. Sources in the party say Sidhu’s assertion that he is not after any position comes after an assurance of a key role to him if the party retains power in the state. Besides meeting Sidhu, Rahul also met Channi and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu separately. —
