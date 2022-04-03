Opposition slams Punjab govt for SSP’s transfer

Congress MLAs, former AAP leader question move week after action against sand mafia

Dhruman H Nimbale on Saturday joined as the Muktsar SSP. In 2017, he had served as the district SSP for a brief period.

Chandigarh, April 2

Reacting sharply to the transfer of IPS officer Dhruman H Nimbale just days after he acted against the sand mining mafia in Hoshiarpur, Congress MLAs and a former AAP leader today questioned the commitment of the Bhagwant Mann government in ending the menace of sand mafia, besides others.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa in a tweet expressed surprise at the recent transfer of the Hoshiarpur SSP. Party MLA Pargat Singh and former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi also condemned the transfer, asking whether this was the change the AAP government had promised?

Partap Singh Bajwa, Qadian MLA

Is it ‘Badlav’?

Instead of ‘badlav’ (change) as promised by the AAP, the officer is awarded with ‘badli’ (transfer).

In a tweet, Qadian MLA Bajwa said: “Instead of ‘badlav’ (change), as promised by the AAP, the officer is awarded with ‘badli’ (transfer). The SSP of Hoshiarpur is transferred after seizing Rs 1.53 crore and breaking a sand mining gang. Surprising @PunjabGovtIndia.”

In the first reshuffle of 13 SSPs by the AAP government, IPS officer Dhruman H Nimbale was shifted out of Hoshiarpur within a week after he busted a gang of illegal sand miners and made one of the biggest cash seizures (of Rs 1.53 crore).

Referring to the transfer, Pargat Singh said the AAP government had transferred an officer “who dared to register a case against the mining mafia”. “The AAP government has transferred Hoshiarpur SSP @dhruman39, who dared to register case against mining mafia. He had busted a gunda tax racket and recovered Rs 1.53 crore cash five days ago. Instead of encouraging such honest officers, @BhagwantMann govt is transferring them. I hope this is not badlav,” he said.

Former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi also took to Twitter to lash out at the AAP government. Questioning the transfer of the IPS officer, Dr Gandhi shared detailed information on the illegal sand mining the officer had busted a few days ago.

‘Won’t tolerate corruption’

'Won't tolerate corruption'

Muktsar: Dhruman H Nimbale on Saturday joined as the Muktsar SSP. In 2017, he had served as the district SSP for a brief period. While holding his first meeting with officers, he said any kind of corruption would not be tolerated.

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit Amritsar soon

ODOP scheme: Amritsar's traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

