Opposition slams Punjab govt for SSP’s transfer

Chandigarh, April 2

Reacting sharply to the transfer of IPS officer Dhruman H Nimbale just days after he acted against the sand mining mafia in Hoshiarpur, Congress MLAs and a former AAP leader today questioned the commitment of the Bhagwant Mann government in ending the menace of sand mafia, besides others.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa in a tweet expressed surprise at the recent transfer of the Hoshiarpur SSP. Party MLA Pargat Singh and former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi also condemned the transfer, asking whether this was the change the AAP government had promised?

Partap Singh Bajwa, Qadian MLA Is it ‘Badlav’? Instead of ‘badlav’ (change) as promised by the AAP, the officer is awarded with ‘badli’ (transfer).

In the first reshuffle of 13 SSPs by the AAP government, IPS officer Dhruman H Nimbale was shifted out of Hoshiarpur within a week after he busted a gang of illegal sand miners and made one of the biggest cash seizures (of Rs 1.53 crore).

Referring to the transfer, Pargat Singh said the AAP government had transferred an officer “who dared to register a case against the mining mafia”. “The AAP government has transferred Hoshiarpur SSP @dhruman39, who dared to register case against mining mafia. He had busted a gunda tax racket and recovered Rs 1.53 crore cash five days ago. Instead of encouraging such honest officers, @BhagwantMann govt is transferring them. I hope this is not badlav,” he said.

Former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi also took to Twitter to lash out at the AAP government. Questioning the transfer of the IPS officer, Dr Gandhi shared detailed information on the illegal sand mining the officer had busted a few days ago.

‘Won’t tolerate corruption’

Muktsar: Dhruman H Nimbale on Saturday joined as the Muktsar SSP. In 2017, he had served as the district SSP for a brief period. While holding his first meeting with officers, he said any kind of corruption would not be tolerated. TNS