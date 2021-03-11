Opposition slams Punjab govt over power outages; minister says 40 pc rise in demand

Shortage of 282 lakh units in the state on Wednesday, electricity supply availability from all sources 1,679 lakh units, say sources

Opposition slams Punjab govt over power outages; minister says 40 pc rise in demand

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh

PTI

Chandigarh, April 28

Opposition parties in Punjab on Thursday hit out at the AAP government over “massive” power outages at many places during the scorching heat, accusing it of having failed to ensure promised round-the-clock electricity to consumers.

However, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said that driven by the rising temperature, the demand for electricity shot up by 40 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Not only Punjab, other states too are facing similar problems, he said, adding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was monitoring the situation.

The opposition parties said load shedding was adversely affecting farming and industrial sectors, besides causing inconvenience to the domestic consumers.

Farmers’ body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday announced a protest in Amritsar on Friday in front of the house of the power minister accusing him of not ensuring adequate electricity supply to the farming sector.

The opposition parties claimed that the state power utility was resorting to 10 to 13-hour power cuts, particularly in the rural areas.

According to official sources, the maximum demand for power has reached 7,675 MW in the state.

On Wednesday, there was a shortage of 282 lakh units in the state with electricity supply availability from all sources remaining at 1,679 lakh units, they said.

Already two units of Talwandi Sabo, one unit each of the Ropar thermal plant and GVK plant remained shut, affecting power generation, the sources said.

Coal supply continued to remain worrisome with the Ropar thermal plant having coal for 8.3 days, Lehra Mohabbat plant for four days and GVK for 2.4 days, said sources.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said one unit of the Ropar thermal plant on Thursday started generating power and one unit of Talwandi Sabo will start power generation on Friday.

He blamed the previous governments for not upgrading power plants in Punjab. He also accused the previous Congress dispensation of not doing anything to prepare for this season.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “By now Mann Sahab, you must have realised that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge.”

Warring posted on his social media platforms an old video clip of Mann where he is seen describing the electricity shortage in Punjab in his characteristic satirical style.

“Now that you are at the helm of affairs and are already aware of the problem, what stops you from sorting this out,” he posed.

The Congress leader alleged the government has not taken any initiative to overcome the shortage and supply uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector during the paddy season.

Hitting out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the “power crisis”, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar said, “The Delhi model has electrocuted Punjab. Punjabis, who had been promised round-the-clock power supply, facing 18-hour power cuts at the onset of the summer season.”

“If this is the change the AAP promised, then it will only lead to the destruction of the state’s agriculture and industrial economy and cause untold hardship to the common people,” he said.

Bhundar claimed the “breakdown” has also proved that the AAP did not have any vision document to make the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) self-sufficient.

It befooled Punjabis with the promise of around-the-clock power supply, he alleged.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also took a swipe at Mann for power outages. “AAP got a chance, now no electricity during the day or at night,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Massive power cuts in Punjab… Less than two hours of electricity for farmers… Recent circular by PSPCL to its employees… It’s not as bad as it looks, it’s worse,” he said on the micro-blogging site.

Punjab BJP general secretary Jiwan Gupta said the tall claims of AAP of providing 24-hour electricity supply have been exposed with the long power cuts in the state.

“There are 12-hour-long power cuts in villages in Punjab. Villagers are feeling harassed. Crops are getting damaged as they are not able to get water for irrigation due to inadequate power,” Gupta said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

4
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units