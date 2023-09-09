Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Jalandhar, September 8
As CM Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to hand over job letters to 560 SIs tomorrow, the opposition has alleged that AAP is favouring candidates from other states.
The controversy started after a list of seven new recruits for Mansa district went viral. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted: “Six out of seven SIs of only Mansa district recruited by your government are from Haryana and then you want youngsters from Punjab not to go to other countries.”
Dear @BhagwantMann 6 out of 7 Sub Inspectors of only Mansa district recruited by your govt are from HARYANA and then you want PUNJAB youth not to go to other countries?-Khaira @INCIndia @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/fVyrldjH9x— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 7, 2023
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Of the 560 SIs, only 35 are from other states. Those inducted had already cleared Punjabi exam in matric.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...