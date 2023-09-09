Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

As CM Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to hand over job letters to 560 SIs tomorrow, the opposition has alleged that AAP is favouring candidates from other states.

The controversy started after a list of seven new recruits for Mansa district went viral. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted: “Six out of seven SIs of only Mansa district recruited by your government are from Haryana and then you want youngsters from Punjab not to go to other countries.”

Dear @BhagwantMann 6 out of 7 Sub Inspectors of only Mansa district recruited by your govt are from HARYANA and then you want PUNJAB youth not to go to other countries?-Khaira @INCIndia @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/fVyrldjH9x — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 7, 2023

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Of the 560 SIs, only 35 are from other states. Those inducted had already cleared Punjabi exam in matric.”

