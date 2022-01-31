Opposition taking credit for central projects: Meenakshi Lekhi

Chandigarh, January 30
The Congress and AAP should refrain from taking credit for the projects funded by the Centre, said Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, here today.
Lekhi said, “The restoration of heritage buildings, including Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple, Rambagh Deorhi and Heritage Street, have been funded by the Centre.” Taking a dig at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal she said he had been misleading and propagating his self interests. “There is no scorecard of seven years of the governance by the AAP.”
