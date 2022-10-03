Opposition’s sole agenda is to create ruckus: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 2

Finance Minister (FM) Harpal Cheema has challenged the Opposition parties for a debate on concrete state issues during the ongoing Assembly session.

The FM alleged that since all Opposition parties were under the pressure of central agencies, they were creating problems for their government in Punjab.

“Despite spending crores on the Assembly session, we are unable to produce anything for the state as all Opposition parties come prepared just to create problems. Not a single leader of any party has tried to raise the issue of Punjab properly, but they have only one agenda i.e. to disturb the proceedings,” Cheema said here today. He accused the central BJP leadership of threatening the Opposition parties, directing the leaders to create problems for the state AAP government.

“We are not scared of the Centre as we have been undertaking all development works on merit. But before us, all political parties were playing a friendly match with each other to fool the voters. Now since we have exposed them, they are creating problems,” Cheema added.

He further said the AAP government had been working hard since the formation of their government in Punjab. “During all previous regimes, Punjab has been ruined by various leaders for their vested interests. But during our government, the state’s position has been improving. It’s hard to digest for the Opposition parties and they are creating problems without any valid reason,” Cheema added.

