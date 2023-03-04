'Opt for Government schools': Teachers launch door-to-door campaign

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 3

To convince parents to enrol their children in government schools, teachers and other staff members are going door-to-door in their areas, giving a tough competition to private schools. Apart from visiting houses, teachers are also taking the help of area NGOs and sarpanches in their mission.

“Since a majority of the government schools have witnessed an improvement, it has become easier for us to convince the parents to enrol their wards in government schools. Gone are the days when parents preferred only private schools. I know many who have shifted their children to government schools from private facilities,” said a government teacher.

Another teacher said most parents were giving them a positive response as they knew government schools were better and pocket-friendly.

Special pamphlets are also being distributed in villages and urban areas. The pamphlets, under the slogan of “Sarkari Schoola Di Ghar-Ghar Charcha, Vadhiya Padhai, Na Koi Kharcha”, have details of all facilities, including the availability of qualified teachers, toy-based teaching, e-content and teaching with the latest techniques.

“Till some years back, private schools were the best. But these days, we could say that government schools have also seen much improvement not only infrastructure, but in quality of education, too. The efforts of teachers are commendable,” said Ramandeep Singh, a farmer of area.

Sangrur District Education Officer (Primary) Shiv Raj Kapoor said they were trying to increase the enrolment in government schools by 10 per cent.

“In all 471 primary schools of the district, there are 53,135 students. We are trying to increase the enrolment by 10 per cent. Hopefully, we will achieve our target as all government schools have all facilities and parents are responding positively,” he said.