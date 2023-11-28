Order judicial probe into rampant mining: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allowing illegal mining in the state, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today sought a judicial probe into the rampant mining being done under the alleged political patronage.

Give Rs 400/quintal to cane growers The State Agreed Price on sugarcane should be increased by a minimum of Rs 20 per quintal, over and above the current price of Rs 380 per quintal. The government must secure the payment from two defaulting sugar mills. — Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of opposition

“Even the High Court has admonished the state government on the issue of illegal mining. The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court can mark a time-bound judicial probe and everything would become crystal clear. Apart from the tenure of the current AAP government, the probe can cover the tenure of the previous government on the subject of illegal mining,” said the Leader of Opposition during a press conference.

Accusing the state government of running away from a discussion on illegal mining, drug menace and law and order, Bajwa said the two-day session was a deliberate attempt to quell the voice of the Opposition.

“The CM is scared of the Opposition and was running away from giving a reply to the claim of Rs 20,000 revenue from mining as promised by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Only Rs 125 crore had come in official coffers from mining. The illegal collection of money from mining mafia was going to AAP’s funds,” he alleged.

He further alleged that liquor was being smuggled from Punjab to other states due to a nexus between politicians and the police if seizures in other states were any indication.

“Be it illegal mining, smuggling of liquor or drug abuse, it is on the rise under the AAP government,” alleged the Leader of Opposition as he alleged the CM had converted the state in to a police state.

On the state’s fiscal health, he claimed that in 18 months, the AAP government had taken a loan of Rs 71,000 crore.

