Order to shift school ACs, coolers to polling booths leaves Faridkot teachers fuming

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, May 8

An order to shift all air conditioners (ACs) and water coolers from schools to the nearby polling stations a week ahead of voting to ensure comfort of the polling staff and the electorate has left school staff hot and dry in the district.

Fearful of low voting percentage due to soaring mercury, Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar today directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to ensure that all ACs and water dispensers installed at schools to be shifted to the polling stations by May 25.

Further, the schools have been asked to submit details of surplus cooling gadgets to district the administration.

The DC said, “As it’s going to be hot on the polling day, the administration is trying to ensure comfort for the electorate and polling staff.”

Irate over the order, staff at schools said it’s not possible for the government institutes to arrange ACs, which are installed in the office of principal or head teacher.

Prem Chawla, additional general secretary, Subordinate Services Federation, said though low voting percentage had been reported in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha poll, such diktats would not increase the polling rate.

