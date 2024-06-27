Sangrur: Organisations to burn copies of new criminal laws on July 1

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 26

Protesting against implementation of three new criminal laws from July 1 in the country, some organisations have announced to burn the copies of gazette notification of these laws at district/tehsil headquarters on July 1 across the state. Besides, protests against the approval given by Lt Governor of Delhi under UAPA for the prosecution of Arundhati Roy, a writer, and professor Sheikh Skaukat Hussain will also be held on the same day.

This was stated by professor Jagmohan Singh, president of Association for Democratic Rights (AFDR), and Rajinder Bhadaur, organising secretary of Taraksheel Society, Punjab. These decisions were taken today at a meeting of over 30 mass organisations, held at Barnala, they added.

Jagmohan Singh also said that a state-level convention on these both issues would also be held on July 21 at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar. He said the organisations had termed these criminal laws an attack on democratic right of expression of creative writers and artists.

In the meeting, an immediate withdrawal was also demanded of the approval of prosecution and repeal of new three criminal laws and other laws, like UAPA.

