Organisers to livestream Ramlila for wider reach

Sangrur, October 13

As interest of youngsters has declined in Ramlila, numerous organising committees have decided to stream it live on YouTube and Facebook to connect with the younger generation.

The Ramlila organisers said they could reach a wider audience through social media. Sumir Kumar Fatta, chief, Ramlila Committee Baghikhana, Sangrur, said, “We have started a YouTube channel to broadcast the Ramlila. Nowadays, social media is the best tool to connect with the youngsters.”

Jatinder Kalra, president, Pursharthi Shree Ramlila Committee, said they would connect with the youngsters through Facebook. “To reach maximum number of youth globally, we have adopted this strategy,” he said.

Kunal, who studies in a college, said, “So many people, especially youth, want to see Ramlila but are unable due to paucity of time. As it will be streamed live, we can watch it from the comfort of our homes.” Dhruv, another student, said, “As we study at night, we can’t go and watch Ramlila. Now, we can watch it online in our free time.”

Jaspal Sharma of Shree Brahman Sabha, Sangrur, said, “Parents should bring their children to Ramlila ground to connect them with history.”

