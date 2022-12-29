Our agenda not of hatred: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said India had enough resources, but the Centre’s intentions were suspect. He was welcomed by Aam Aadmi Party workers during his visit to Rajasthan today. The workers gathered near the Dera Beas centre located on the Sriganganagar-Suratgarh road to welcome him with garlands.

Mann said, “Our agenda is not hatred. It is development of schools, hospitals, education, health, better electricity infrastructure and respect for women. We want India to be the number one country in the world.” On the Rajasthan government, Mann said the Congress had completed four years in the state, but people were feeling disillusioned.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #abohar #bhagwant mann #Rajasthan