Sukhpal Khaira attacks ED

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Congress’ candidate from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira on Friday said he had won 50 per cent battle against Enforcement Directorate’s “false and politically motivated” case against him and the rest would be won in people’s court on February 20.

Briefing after his release from the Patiala jail, Khaira said: “The ED while raiding our premises on March 9 last year let loose a plethora of allegations targeting my father as an international drug kingpin, having fake passports, illegal foreign currency/donations, amassing ill-gotten wealth through drug money, etc. In its challan, it has failed miserably to prove any of these charges. The ED has assumed the role of a mere ‘income tax inspector’.”

