Sukhpal Khaira attacks ED

Chandigarh, January 28
Congress’ candidate from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira on Friday said he had won 50 per cent battle against Enforcement Directorate’s “false and politically motivated” case against him and the rest would be won in people’s court on February 20.
Also read: After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today
Briefing after his release from the Patiala jail, Khaira said: “The ED while raiding our premises on March 9 last year let loose a plethora of allegations targeting my father as an international drug kingpin, having fake passports, illegal foreign currency/donations, amassing ill-gotten wealth through drug money, etc. In its challan, it has failed miserably to prove any of these charges. The ED has assumed the role of a mere ‘income tax inspector’.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar