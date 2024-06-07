Out of question: SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 6

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday ruled out supporting the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said there was no question of them joining any grouping having the Congress’ presence.

“We can never be part of any bloc or alliance that has participation and presence of the Congress. That’s our principled stand on account of Operation Blue Star and later the 1984 Sikh carnage,” veteran Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral told The Tribune today.

Asked if the party was open to supporting the BJP-led NDA, Gujral said, “For that to happen, the BJP has to make the first move. The larger party has to engage the smaller ones. If we receive a call from the BJP, our core committee will meet and decide. But support for the INDIA bloc is out of question.”

The BJP and SAD contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately, in a first since 1997 when they struck an alliance for the Assembly poll. The two posted a historic win in 1997, bagging 93 of 117 seats, the highest ever in the state.

But in the 18th General Election, the BJP was routed and Akalis were down to just one seat, Bathinda, where party chief’s wife and sitting MP Harsimrat Badal won.

The NDA and INDIA bloc have been in touch with allies and Independents since June 4 when the results placed the ruling BJP below the majority mark, returning the country to coalition politics after 10 years of single-party majority at the Centre.

Though the NDA government is all set to be formed, with TDP and JD(U) pledging support to Narendra Modi as PM, the BJP may like to keep expanding the electoral basket to gain elbow room for the future.

