Out on bail after 7 yrs, peddler held with 5.2 kg opium

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 27

A drug peddler, who was on bail after spending about seven years in jail for opium smuggling, was again caught smuggling opium along with an accomplice in Sriganganagar yesterday. Opium weighing 5.2kg and Rs 28,000 were recovered from their possession, while the car (PB 22 R 1028), which was being used by the duo, was also seized by the police.

According to the police, Gurdial Singh of village Kotha Pakki, 24 km from Abohar, and his Hindumalkot based accomplice, Kaka Singh, were stopped on Sriganganagar Railway Road. Four plastic bags were found in the car, which contained 5.2 kg opium. Gurdial was driving the car. Rs 28,000 was recovered from Kaka Singh and mobile phones were also found with them, which were seized by the police.

About 8 years ago, the police had booked Gurdial in a case of 25 kg opium seizure near Hanumangarh. He spent about 7 years in jail.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar