Out on bail, convict kills cousin's wife with axe, dies by 'suicide' in Malout village

Muktsar, September 8
A 33-year-old man, who had recently come out on bail, allegedly died by suicide after killing his cousin’s wife, brutally assaulting his mother and a cousin at his residence with a poleaxe (gandasi) at Aulakh village in Malout today morning.
Weapon recovered
Family members have told us that Amrinder was undergoing treatment for mental illness. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Balkar Singh, Malout DSP
The deceased, Amrinder Singh, was serving life sentence in a murder case registered against him in 2008 and was lodged in Hoshiarpur jail.
Sources said Amrinder was depressed and having a family dispute. They claimed that the deceased’s cousin Gurdhian Singh and his wife Sarabjit Kaur had come from Rajasthan to settle some issue.
Villagers said Amrinder first assaulted his cousin’s wife, then his cousin and thereafter his mother Jasvir Kaur with the same weapon. Later, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.
Amrinder’s wife and a kid, however, managed to escape unhurt while his father was reportedly taking bath at the time of the incident. Villagers said the family owned nearly 20 acres of land.
Malout DSP Balkar Singh said, “Family members have told us that Amrinder was undergoing treatment for mental illness. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime.”
Meanwhile, Gurdhian and Jasvir were admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda. The police officials said condition of Gurdhian was critical.
