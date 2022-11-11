Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

Faridkot, November 10

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead by six unidentified assailants in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district today.

Pardeep Singh, alias Raju Dhodi, was shot in his dairy shop around 7.15 am. He died on the spot. His security guard and two other persons sustained bullet injuries, the police said.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Of the six motorcycle-borne assailants, two entered Pardeep’s shop and opened fire at him. After they ran out of the shop, the other four waiting outside also opened fire. Pardeep was an accused in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in June 2015. For the past one year, he was out on bail in this case.

He was also an accused in a case linked to torn pages of the Sikh holy book found scattered in Bargari in October 2015 in Faridkot.

The police have claimed to have seized all three motorcycles of the assailants. One of the bikes was seized from the accident spot itself. All three bikes had fake registration numbers, said police sources.

A murder and attempt-to-murder case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Pardeep’s wife Simran. She alleged there was a deep conspiracy behind the killing of her husband.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state and said an investigation was underway.

Pardeep’s killing came days after the November 4 murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar. Both victims had police protection.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government would not allow anyone to spoil peace and harmony in the state.

“Those responsible for the dera follower’s murder will not be spared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing. “I, Goldy Brar (Lawrence Bishnoi group) take responsibility for the murder of Bargari sacrilege case accused Pardeep in Kotkapura today. The Hindu-Sikh brothers have taken revenge," he posted on social media.— TNS

