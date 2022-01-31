Out on bail, Sukhpal Khaira canvasses in Bholath

Jalandhar, January 30
Out on bail, post his arrest in a case lodged by the ED, Bholath ex-MLA and local Congress candidate Sukhpal Khaira on Saturday reached his home constituency Bholath.
Khaira reached his home at Ramgarh village in the noon after which he set out on a roadshow. His supporters, who largely included youths, showered flower petals on him. They played dhol, burst crackers, hoisted party flags and shouted slogans for him.
His show culminated at Nadala Mandi where he delivered a speech, thanking his supporters for standing by him in tough times. He blamed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and the BJP leadership for targeting him. He is likely to file his papers on Monday. —
