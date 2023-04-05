Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Patiala, April 5
Two students of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) here were injured on Wednesday after being attacked by an outsider on the campus. The attacker has been identified as Sahil Benipal, a resident of Sirsa.
The incident took place at 3 pm when the outsider entered the campus and attacked a girl and a boy. The authorities at the institution later prevented hostel students from exiting the campus till evening.
As per details shared by officials at the institution, the outsider attacked the girl and boy over some personal issue.
Registrar Gurbinder Singh said the girl suffered minor injury on her wrist while the boy who accompanied her suffered a deep injury on his neck, but is out of danger.
He said the girl was being discharged from a local hospital. The campus guards caught hold of the attacker and handed him over to police.
Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, SHO Civil Lines, said the outsider and the girl student at institute are known to each other. He said the police reached the site and rounded up the outsider. They have also recovered a knife-like object from his possession. Police officials said they are yet to register a case.
