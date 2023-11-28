Outsourcing of staff exploitation: Lakshmi Kanta Chawla

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla has demanded an end to the practice of outsourcing employees in various government departments. She termed it as another form of exploitation.

In the erstwhile Akali-BJP government, many employees of the health department were hired through outsourcing with a motive of making profit. The truth is that outsourcing agencies were created for this very purpose and the fate of the employees was handed over to them, she remarked.

“There are many employees whom the government does not consider as its own and these agencies squeeze the blood out of them,” she said. There are some employees of the health department who do not get any annual increment and despite being in the health service, they do not get free treatment even at government hospitals, she remarked. Surely, the Health Ministry and the Health Minister would know all this, said Chawla, who herself remained Health Minister during the SAD-BJP coalition government.

CM Bhagwant Mann should ensure that employees engaged in government work in any form are under the government’s control. “Do not let your employees and the youth of Punjab be exploited to give benefits to some people,” she urged, while pointing out that it was required to stem the trend of migration to foreign countries.

