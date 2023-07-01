Outspoken leader with a soft heart

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 30

Former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh (73) passed away while undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, today. Close associates of the former senior Congress man said he had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. Singh remained the Deputy Speaker between 2003 and 2004.

The two-time MLA is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. He was born at Kotla Bhai Ka village near Sirhind town and lived at Model Town in Patiala. He was elected an MLA from the Sirhind constituency for the first time in 1980 and from Kharar in 2002.

A Congress man for a long time, Singh was expelled from the party in 2016 over his differences with former PPCC chief Capt Amarinder Singh and joined the SAD (Taksali) in 2019. He later quit from the SAD (Taksali) as well.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and various politicians expressed sorrow at his demise. Mann tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing away of a wise leader of Punjab Bir Devinder Singh...”

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed sadness and wrote, “He was known for his deep knowledge of Punjab, humility and selfless service. I extend my deepest condolence to the bereaved family members...”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote, “Bir Devinder Singh will be remembered as an intellectual politician.”

The family is awaiting arrival of his family members, who are abroad. His body will be cremated at the Badungar village cremation ground on Monday.