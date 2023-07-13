 Over 1,200 families rescued during night-long operation in Ferozepur : The Tribune India

  • Over 1,200 families rescued during night-long operation in Ferozepur

Over 1,200 families rescued during night-long operation in Ferozepur

120 Army men, BSF squad, cops involved in exercise

120 Army men, BSF squad, cops involved in exercise

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and SSP Bhupinder Singh with other officials during the rescue operation. Tribune Photo



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, July 12

Over 1,200 families of more than 12 inundated villages of the district were evacuated by the district administration during an overnight operation with the help of the Army and the BSF. Those rescued were trapped in their homes for the last two days due to flooding of the swollen Sutlej.

Evacuees include 29 expectant mothers

More than 28 pregnant women were evacuated on a priority basis by the rescue teams at Ruknewala, Nihala Lavera, Bandala, Kale ke, Jalle ke, Dhira Kara and Talli Gram villages today, said Pratibha Kumari, a health worker deputed at one of the medical camps at Ruknewala village.

The entire administration, including DC Rajesh Dhiman, SSP Bhupinder Singh and revenue officials had to camp at the affected areas for the entire night to rescue those trapped following the release of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Harike headworks.

DC Rajesh Dhiman told The Tribune that even as no rain was reported in some of the villages, owing to their proximity to the Sutlej, these were submerged due to the release of excess water during the last two days.

“Thousands were trapped in Ruknewala, Nihala Lavera, Bandala, Kale ke, Jalle ke, Dhira Kara and Talli Gram,” the DC said, adding that the rescue operation continued until 5 am today.

Two batteries (60 persons each) from the Army, one squad from the BSF and several police officials were deployed in the operation, aided by 10 motorboats and several wooden boats. Over 18 relief camps have been set up for the evacuated people where provisions for food, medical aid, drinking water, beds and fodder (for animals) have been arranged.

Similar rescue operations were carried out in other villages, including Kaluwala, Gajniwala, Dona Mathar, Sultanwala, Nijam Wala, Muthianwalai, etc. Even as hundreds have been rescued, several others remain stuck in inundated villages.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajendrapal said 20 teams of the Health Department have been deployed to provide medical aid to the affected people. “Ambulances are also on stand-by at the places where villagers are being evacuated.”

MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar, who also reached Ruknewala village with his supporters, said: “The government has released an amount of Rs 1.5 crore for relief work.”

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe