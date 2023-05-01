Over 1 lakh Sangrur residents visit mohalla clinics in 8 months

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 30

More than 1,10, 000 residents have availed healthcare services from 18 Aam Aadmi Clinics within the last eight months in Sangrur district.

In the first phase, four clinics were launched on August 15, 2022, and 14 others were launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on January 27.

Gurbhajan Singh, a local, said, “It is a good concept. The state government should take effective steps to further upgrade facilities at these clinics. One can receive treatment near their home.”

Data obtained from the Health Department show that 14,983 patients visited mohalla clinic at District Library; 18,465 in Bhawanigarh; 16,125 on Hareri Road; 15,279 in Dhuri; 2,414 in Nadampur; 4,086 in Mehlan; 5,250 in Chajli; 5,587 in Khanauri Kalan; 3,275 in Mandvi; 2,686 in Bhasaur; 3,077 in Kanjla; 2,087 in Mullowal and 2,123 in Gaggarpur, among other areas.

Another resident, Satinder Singh, said, “Apart from increasing facilities, the AAP government should take steps to improve infrastructure and depute required number of doctors and other staff on a permanent basis.”

However, the Opposition alleged that the mohalla clinics have been launched to derive political mileage.

Winnerjit Singh Goldy, general secretary, Shiromani Akali Dal, said, “Hospitals and primary health centers are without doctors and medicines. Had the AAP government been serious, it would have improved the existing healthcare facilities rather than wasting money on the launch of new clinics.”

Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said till April 29, 2023, a total of 1, 10,193 patients visited the mohalla clinics. “We are working towards providing best healthcare services at mohalla clinics,” she said.