Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, April 5
In two incidents, the Border Security Force has seized over 11 kg of narcotics along the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
On April 4, around 8.50 pm, BSF personnel deployed at the border heard the sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village, Amritsar, and fired at it, a BSF officer said.
During subsequent search of the area, the troops recovered three big packets wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape from the wheat fields in the vicinity of Bachiwind village in the district.
On opening the three packets, nine small packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing about 9.5 kg were found, he added.
In the second incident that took place on April 5, the BSF, acting on specific information, seized five bottles filled with contraband, suspected to be heroin, concealed in the wheat fields, in a scattered manner, on the Indian side of the border fence near Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district.
The gross weight of the five bottles containing narcotics substance was 2.638 kg, the officer said.
